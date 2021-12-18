Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

Commentators Excalibur, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to AEW Rampage! We kick things off with an eight-man tag team match!

The Young Bucks, Adam Cole & Bobby Fish (w/Brandon Cutler) vs. Best Friends (Trent, Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy) & Rocky Romero (w/Wheeler Yuta)

Chuck Taylor and Matt Jackson kick things off. Matt wastes no time with striking offense that sends Taylor to the corner. Taylor fires back with a back elbow and a standing sliced bread for a two-count on Matt. Here comes “The King of Sneaky Style” Rocky Romero and Bobby Fish. Romero connects a dropkick on Fish that flings him towards the corner. Romero tags in Orange Cassidy. Cassidy and Romero join forces with a clothesline takedown. And here comes Adam Cole, Bay Bay! Cole stalls and decides it’s not worth his time to face Cassidy, so he tags Nick Jackson instead.

Cassidy takes to the ropes with walks across the top rope with ease. Nick goes for a ride with an arm drag followed by a monkey flip. All hell breaks loose after that, as Cole and The Young Bucks outnumber Cassidy in the ring. The Super Elite fling Trent neck-first onto the apron. They head back into the ring to plant a triple superkick just as we head to picture-in-picture.

Picture-In-Picture: Bobby Fish returns and levels Cassidy with a plethora of strikes. Fish cuts the ring off from Cassidy. He connects a senton before tagging Matt Jackson back in.

We’re back to full screen. The Young Bucks, with combination offense, still can’t keep Cassidy from tagging the pinfall loss. Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero drag The Bucks from out of the ring while Cole has Cassidy locked in a camel clutch. Cassidy escapes and looks for anyone on his team to take over. No one is on the apron. Cassidy eats a big running knee strike. Luckily, Trent returns to the apron to grab a tag. Trent charges in with a double clothesline on The Bucks, a seton on Cole and a spear on Brandon Culter. Despite all that ferocious offense, they’re still alive in this match after a near-fall count.

Nick Jackson sweeps Trent from off the top. His neck whiplashed onto the top turnbuckle. The Young Bucks connect a superkick, Cole with kneecap brainbuster and Fish with a dive still can’t keep Trent down, who kicks out at two. Fish hopes his avalanche falcon arrow will do the trick. Nope! Cassidy comes in and makes the save on Trent. Romero side steps with a heel kick and dive on Cole to the outside. In the ring, Matt eats an Orange Punch from Cassidy. Trent sends Fish down and out with Strong Zero to capture the pinfall victory!

Winners: Best Friends & Rocky Romero

We return from the commercial break to hear what the returning Dan Lambert has to say.

Dan Lambert Segment:

Lambert returns to AEW and cuts a promo. He gets interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Evening the odds, Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) jump Cody. Dustin Rhodes runs out to save his brother. He, unfortunately, takes part in the beatdown led by Men of the Year. With the help from the TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, all is well for now, until Guevara puts his title on the line against Cody next week, on the Christmas edition of AEW Rampage.

– In a taped video package, we hear from the four finalists (Ruby Soho, Nyla Rose, Jade Cargill and Thunder Rosa) before they do battle for a shot to become the inaugural TBS Women’s Champion.

Which woman will obtain the submission victory? We’ll find out next!

Submission Match: Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) vs. Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny)

Tay Conti charges down to the ring raining down lefts and rights on Penelope Ford. Conti locks in a kneebar on Ford. The Bunny helps Ford reach the ropes for a break. On the outside, Ford drives Conti into the ring post but slams her hand right into the ring post after Conti dodges a chop. Ford breaks free from a triangle choke. Ford locks Conti’s arm and leg up. Conti transitions with elbow shots.

Conti starts to wrench on Ford’s arm. The Bunny jumps up on the apron to distract Conti. Anna Jay heads on over to see what trick The Bunny has up her sleeve and tries to prevent any more distractions. Ford ensnares a dragon sleeper. Conti scoots to the ropes. Here come the pump kicks from Conti. Conti holds Ford in an arm catcher choke in the center of the ring. Ford has nowhere to go and decides to tap. Conti owns the submission victory.

Winner: Tay Conti

– As reported earlier today, AEW will begin the Owen Hart Cup Tournament in May. The men’s and women’s tournaments will conclude at AEW Double or Nothing.

Next week, on the Christmas edition of AEW Rampage:

* Hook vs. Bear Bronson

* TNT Championship: Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

#HolidayBash continues with a Christmas Night edition of #AEWRampage on SATURDAY Dec. 25 at a special start time of 9pm ET/8pm CT on TNT:

-TNT Title: @sammyguevara v #CodyRhodes

And now, the main event of tonight’s AEW Ramapge!

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M & Rey Fenix) (w/Alex Abrahantes), Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed & 2point0

The fight spills all around the ring. Penta El Zero M and Max Caster establish order and head to the ring as the legal men. Caster fires up a right slugger, to which Penta answers back with a nasty chop. Penta tags in his brother Rey Fenix, and they kick Caster’s head in with a double superkick. Fenix looks for a cover. Caster kicks out at two. Fenix rocks Caster with an openhand chop in the corner before Ortiz propels in with a trip on Caster. Santana levels Anthony Bowens just as we head to picture-in-picture.

Picture-In-Picture: Eddie Kingston lights up Bowens’ chest with Satoshi Kojima-inspired machine gun chops in the corner. The 10-man brawl heads back to the outside.

Returning to full screen, Santana lands a double springboard moonsault on 2point0, just in time to make a tag to Penta. Penta carries over a slingblade and lets Rey Fenix go to work with a torpedo. Kingston takes care of Caster with a Saito suplex. Daniel Garcia sneaks in a pin on Kingston by grabbing his trunks. Garcia earns the main event victory for his team.

Winners: Daniel Garcia, The Acclaimed & 2point0

Post-Match: Jurassic Express comes in and saves Eddie Kingston. Once they take care of the heels, a tease is made between Jurassic Express and the Lucha Brothers on a possible AEW World Tag Team match.

That concludes this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Thanks for watching!