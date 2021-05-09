MJF has not ruled out a possible move to WWE when his AEW contract expires in 2024.

In a recent interview with Steel Chair Magazine, MJF admitted that although AEW “runs deep” in him, he is a businessman and will listen to whatever offers come his way.

When asked where he seems himself in 3 or 4 years, MJF said, “I’d say I’d be near the end of my contract. I would be the AEW World Champion, I would still be a part of the greatest faction in professional wrestling known as The Pinnacle, all of my brothers in arms would also have gold and then, at that point, the highest bidder, baby.

“Me and my boys, we’re willing to go wherever the money’s at, it’s that simple. Don’t get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me, I don’t want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can’t help myself if somebody’s got an offer for me, I’m going to listen to it.”

MJF also delved into the heat the receives for being in his position at the age of 25.

“I’m a prodigy, but people have been saying that about me since birth and the reason why it doesn’t shock me, but it shocks everybody else, is because, let’s face it, there’s ageism in this world. When people hear the number 25, they think, ‘Oh, that person probably doesn’t have their ducks in a row, he’s probably immature, he’s probably not ready for a big opportunity.’

“I feel now when people talk about MJF, it’s no longer, ‘Man, he’s great for 25.’ That stops, thank God. It only took a year and a half of people having to do mental gymnastics pretending I’m not the best in the world. Now people just say MJF is great, period, and I’m very proud of that.”

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, MJF and his faction, The Pinnacle, defeated The Inner Circle in the first-ever Blood and Guts match.