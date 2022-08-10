AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (08/10) - AEW Interim Title Match, TBS Title Match, Coffin Match

We are live in Minneapolis, MN! Taz, Excalibur, Jim Ross and Tony Schiavone greet audiences at home as King makes his way to the ring. Allin comes out of nowhere and jumps King. He sends him into the corner, then hits him with his skateboard covered in tacks along the bottom. He drives King's face into it and King begins bleeding from his head.

King hits a right hand and sends Allin flying over the table in the timekeeper's area. King breaks Allin's skateboard before Allin attacks him from behind. King and Allin climb to the top turnbuckle as Allin gouges King's eyes. Allin manages to hit an Avalanche Code Red and both men head to the outside. King sends Allin into the barricade, then delivers a super kick. King whips Allin into the opposite barricade as Allin lays lifeless. He sends Allin over the barricade and wipes the blood off his head.

King sets up tables on the outside and lays Allin on top. He goes for a splash off the top turnbuckle, but Allin moves out of the way and King crashes through the table. The lights go out in the arena before Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews shield King. Julia Hart causes a distraction, allowing Matthews to deliver a chop block. Black sets Allin up on a table in the corner as King delivers a cannonball to him, breaking the table. Matthews opens the coffin so they can put Allin in it, but Sting appears in it and jumps out to attack Matthews. Black grabs the bat from Sting and stares him down, but drops it and exits the ring. Sting goes after him and the two men stare one another down at the top of the ramp as Allin delivers a cannonball to King. King sends him into the barricade , but Allin fights him off with a chain and chokes King with his chain off the apron. He sends him into the coffin and it closes for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

Jon Moxley then appears backstage and says that the AEW Interim Championship is about pain and how much the champion can endure. He says the Lion Heart is the last true survivor of the Hart Dungeon and he wants to find out how much pain he can endure.

Back from the break, Jericho is backstage and he says he'll beat Moxley. He tells Moxley to be careful of what he wishes for and says Stu Hart caused him pain he never wanted to think about again. He says you can heal a cut, but you can't fix what he's going to do to Moxley. He says he will be the next AEW Champion.

Back at ringside, Andrade El Idolo and Rush come to the ring with Jose the Assistant. The Lucha Brothers follow with Alex Abrahantes.