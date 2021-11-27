Earlier this week it was reported The Young Bucks had signed a new long-term deal with AEW. The AEW EVPs were apparently going to be with the company through at least 2026.

Matt and Nick Jackson look to have made a correction on the report, saying it’s “till 2024” in their Twitter bio.

“[Contract signed emoji] till 2024. Let’s party for 2 more years!” Young Bucks wrote.

The Young Bucks have been out of action since teaming with Adam Cole for the Falls Count Anywhere six-man loss to Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at AEW Full Gear on November 13.

It was recently explained in the storylines that the brothers are not medically cleared to compete. Nick had been working through a bone bruise on his heel, which got worse following Full Gear. Matt had said his neck “is giving me grief” during this past week’s Being the Elite.

Nick and Matt have been with AEW since the company was founded in 2019.