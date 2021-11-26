AEW Executive Vice Presidents Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson have reportedly signed new contracts with the company.

The Young Bucks recently signed a new long-term deal with AEW, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The new talent contract will keep The Young Bucks signed to AEW through at least 2026.

The Young Bucks have been out of action since teaming with Adam Cole for the Falls Count Anywhere six-man loss to Christian Cage and Jurassic Express at AEW Full Gear on November 13. It was recently explained in the storylines that the brothers are not medically cleared to compete. Nick had been working through a bone bruise on his heel, which got worse following Full Gear.

Nick and Matt have been with AEW since the company was founded in 2019. They held the AEW World Tag Team Titles for 302 days after winning them from FTR at Full Gear 2020, and then losing them to current champions The Lucha Brothers at All Out this past September.

