Chris Jericho Signs AEW Contract Extension And Expands Backstage Role

All Elite Wrestling fans will be singing "Judas" for at least three more years

AEW has announced that current Ring of Honor World Champion and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has signed an extension with the company through December 2025. Not only will Jericho, 51, continue his roles in the ring, on commentary, and mentoring young talent, but he will also serve as a producer and creative advisor going forward.

Jericho was AEW's first major signing, appearing at the company's announcement rally in Jacksonville, Fla., in January 2019. "I've been with AEW since literally day one, and in the midst of enjoying what is being called a career year for me in 2022," Jericho said in a press release, adding that he was "excited and proud" to be extending his relationship with the company and with AEW President Tony Khan. "I don't think I would still be wrestling at this level or be as passionate about the business if AEW didn't exist."

Khan lauded Jericho for the year he has had, saying, "Chris has discovered a fountain of youth this year, and he's having some of the very best matches of his legendary career against some of the top names in wrestling. Khan also referred to the eight-time world champion as a "valuable" leader in the locker room.

Jericho isn't the only major talent to recently sign a contract extension with AEW. It was announced last week that AEW World Champion Jox Moxley had re-signed, and he also will take on backstage and mentoring responsibilities.