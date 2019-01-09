Backstage News On Chris Jericho Signing With AEW, His Recent Talks With WWE, Possible NJPW Future

Chris Jericho's decision to sign with All Elite Wrestling looks to be a recent one as he had talks with WWE just in the last few weeks, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

As we've noted, Jericho revealed his affiliation with AEW at today's big Double Or Nothing rally in Jacksonville, FL. He later stated in a video that he was with AEW for the "long haul" and that he was looking forward to "changing the universe" with the new promotion. Jericho stated at the rally that he was not doing this for the money, because he already has that, but he was doing it because he believes in trying new things and trying different things, as AEW is doing.

WWE responded to the Jericho's AEW signing by moving him to their Alumni roster this evening.

It sounds like Jericho's deal with AEW is not an exclusive contract as he's still interested in working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's believed that most of the AEW wrestlers are signing exclusive deals, but Jericho's could be different. Jericho still wants to work for NJPW, if a deal can be worked out, and NJPW officials are said to be very interested in using Jericho for their big events in the future.

Jericho's AEW debut will come at their first big event, Double Or Nothing, in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

For those who missed it, below is video of Jericho signing his contract with AEW's Tony Khan along with another Instagram post from today's rally: