Massive Update On Jon Moxley's AEW Contract

Fans hoping for a Shield reunion will have to keep waiting.

Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is staying with Tony Khan's promotion for at least another five years. The news was announced Friday via a press release issued by AEW, which noted that Moxley's responsibilities with AEW will be expanding "to include mentoring and coaching talent." Furthermore, Moxley will henceforth work exclusively for AEW and its international partners, including New Japan Pro Wrestling. It's unknown if the new contract will preclude Moxley from wrestling for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), a promotion he wrestles regularly for and currently holds its World Championship.

"I love AEW and the spirit of both the company and its fans," Moxley said via a statement. "I cherish our shared passion for the sport of professional wrestling, and I'm going to dedicate everything I have in mind, body and spirit to helping AEW be the best it can be going forward."

Meanwhile, Khan praised Moxley's "invaluable" wrestling mind, while explaining why the AEW roster is fortunate to have the opportunity to utilize Moxley "as a mentor and a coach" going forward.

"Jon Moxley is on the best run of his already legendary career, and this five-year extension ensures that he was not only here for AEW's meteoric rise, but also remains a key part of the sustained success we're witnessing, just days after the three-year anniversary show for AEW: Dynamite," Khan said. "Jon is a great world champion for us in his third reign. His wrestling mind is invaluable, and our roster is lucky to have the opportunity to utilize him as a mentor and a coach as we continue to build the stars of today and tomorrow."

Moxley was one of Khan's first high-profile signings when AEW was formed in 2019. The former Dean Ambrose made his debut for the promotion at the inaugural AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, attacking Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and the referee after Jericho and Omega's main event match. In February 2020, he would defeat Jericho to start his first reign as AEW World Champion. Moxley, currently in his third reign as AEW's top champion, will defend his title against "Hangman" Adam Page in front of his hometown fans in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 18.