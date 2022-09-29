MJF Teases When He Will Cash In His Chip For An AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley's hometown title defense against "Hangman" Adam Page on the October 18 "AEW Dynamite" could end in three separate outcomes – Moxley retaining, Page reclaiming the title he lost to CM Punk, or MJF cashing in his Casino Ladder Match Chip to begin his first reign as AEW World Champion.

Over the past few weeks, MJF has repeatedly teased cashing in his chip at the end of a Moxley match, warning the champion to watch his back at all times.

During the 9/28 episode of "Dynamite," MJF once again floated the possibility of a cash-in following the Moxley vs. Page match in Cincinnati, encouraging both wrestlers to deliver a mighty beating onto each other so he can swoop in and claim AEW's top prize.

Following Moxley's win over Juice Robinson, Page did a run-in to confront the AEW World Champion. Just as the two men prepared to come to blows, MJF, who watched the match from the sky box, delivered a message to Page and Moxley.

"Whoa, Whoa, settle down," MJF told Page and Moxley. "You guys know you're not fighting each other, right? You're just fighting to lose. Because once you two morons get to Cincinnati, I just might cash my chip and become the new AEW World Champion."

At this point, MJF was ambushed by Wheeler Yuta, leading to a brawl between the two men. As noted earlier, MJF vs. Yuta is confirmed for next week's "Dynamite" in what will be MJF's seventh overall match of the year, and only his fourth bout on TV. His last match on AEW's flagship show came against Capt. Shawn Dean on April 13.