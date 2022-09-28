AEW Dynamite Live Coverage (9/28): Jon Moxley Faces Juice Robinson, ROH World Title Match, Saraya Speaks

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for September 28, 2022!

Tonight's show will see all of the fallout from the recent "Grand Slam" episodes take place, and the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action for the first time since capturing the title by defeating Bryan Danielson. He is set to compete in a Forbidden Door style match as Juice Robinson will face the Blackpool Combat Club star in a title eliminator, meaning he will get a Word Championship match if he can defeat Moxley.

Another major match is scheduled to take place featuring a new champion, as Chris Jericho is going to be putting his Ring Of Honor World Championship on the line against Bandido. However, prior to that there will be a Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration, which will be focusing on the titles that he and Daniel Garcia have recently won.

That will not be the only title match on this show though, as the Interim AEW Women's World Championship is also going to be defended when Toni Storm competes against Serena Deeb, who picked up a victory over the champion in tag team action two weeks ago.

During "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" the wrestling world was left shocked when Saraya (fka Paige) made her debut in the company. After appearing last week, fans have had a lot of questions about her future, and tonight she is set to address those in a promo.

She is not the only person that will be talking live during "AEW Dynamite" though, as MJF is once again schedules to have a microphone and some dedicated time to communicate with the AEW fans.