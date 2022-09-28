MJF Set For Rare Match On 10/5 AEW Dynamite

MJF will wrestle only his fourth "AEW Dynamite" match of 2022 on next week's show as he faces Wheeler Yuta of Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) in a singles bout.

MJF's last three matches on AEW's flagship show were against Capt. Shawn Dean on January 5, CM Punk on February 2 and Capt. Shawn Dean again on April 13. If you include his three pay-per-view matches this year – against Punk at Revolution, Wardlow at Double or Nothing and the Casino Ladder Match at All Out – next week's bout will mark MJF's seventh overall match for AEW in 2022.

In several earlier interviews, The Salt of the Earth compared himself to WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant when asked why he wrestles so seldom, claiming to be "an attraction" that "does not have to wrestle every single week to get people excited about me."

The MJF vs. Yuta rivalry began on last week's "AEW Dynamite" where Yuta was interviewed about his two fellow BCC stablemates – Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson – fighting for the vacant AEW World Championship. Yuta's interview was cut short by MJF, who proceeded to poke fun at Yuta for lacking any personality and charisma. The segment ended with W. Morrisey, MJF's The Firm stablemate, choking out Yuta before MJF struck him with his Dynamite Diamond Ring.

On this week's show, Yuta called out MJF for not only striking him with a Dynamite Diamond Ring but also for laying hands on Tony Schiavone. MJF would respond by once again poking fun at Yuta's lack of presence on TV, saying that Yuta has "as much charisma as Joe Frazier, who is dead by the way." MJF then accepted Yuta's challenge for a match on the 10/5 "AEW Dynamite" in Washington D.C. Later, during the Moxley vs. Juice Robinson match, MJF was seen watching the match from the press box. After the match, Yuta ambushed MJF from behind as the two men brawled into the arena.