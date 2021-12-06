AEW’s MJF recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he discussed how he doesn’t wrestle all the time. He likened himself to Andre The Giant as an attraction of the business.

“I find that a lot of guys on the AEW roster are wrestling because they feel that they need to impress our fanbase. I don’t got to impress anybody. Everybody is already impressed by me,” he said. “You’re impressed by me the second my music hits. There’s a reason that when my music hits, I get one of the loudest reactions, positive or negative, in all of wrestling. I don’t have to wrestle every single week to make people feel that way to get people that excited about me. Of course, I’m an attraction. I’m Andre The Giant is what I am.”

MJF went on to talk about why Long Island fans love him. He stated that it is down to how real he is and that he doesn’t play a character.

“That’s why my people love me. I‘m not like Hangman Adam Page, I’m not like CM Punk, I’m not like Bryan Danielson and the list goes on and on. What I mean when I say that is I am 110% authentic,” he claimed. “Nothing about me is fake, I am 100% real, I never waiver, I never quiver. I am not playing a character. I am not playing anything when I go out there.

“I don’t put on a costume like Luchasaurus does,” MJF said. “I don’t have to because I already am a real-life superhero, especially to the people of Long Island. I am not changing anything about myself, but I can assure you, when my music hits, for the first time ever in my career, I will not be met with [boos]. I am going to be met with cheers. “

MJF also spoke about the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite where he will be in Long Island.

“This is me being completely genuine as I always am. It’s going to be emotional. It’s going to be the most emotional part of my career. I’ve been inside the ring with my heroes growing up as a kid, I have defeated my heroes. I have slain them as the dragon,” he said. “Now, here I come as a triumphant dragon slayer, back home. It brings a rush of nostalgia to my head of being the kid in class and saying, ‘I am going to be a professional wrestler.’ And everybody says, ‘Okay, yeah, sure Max. We love you, man, you’re the best. But that’s a pipedream.’ But now here I am and I am on the precipice of walking out to an arena filled with people chanting my name at the top of their lungs.”

