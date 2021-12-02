Three matches have been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will air live from the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.

The Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will take place next Wednesday with the Dynamite Diamond ring on the line. There’s no word on the full list of participants for the 12-man bout, but FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin and two-time winner MJF have been confirmed.

The winner of the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale will be in possession of the 24-carat diamond ring for the next year. MJF currently holds the ring. The previous Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale matches have ended with the remaining two participants competing in a traditional singles match the following week, with the ring up for grabs. It looks like the singles match for the ring will take place during the Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on December 15.

Next week’s Dynamite from Long Island will also feature Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver.

Danielson vs. Silver will be a continuation of the ongoing storyline that has Danielson facing members of The Dark Order as he prepares to challenge AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page for the strap at Winter Is Coming on December 15. Danielson defeated Alan “5” Angels on this week’s Dynamite, and has previously defeated Evil Uno and Colt Cabana.

AEW has also announced Riho vs. Jamie Hayter for next week’s Dynamite.

Riho recently defeated AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker to become the new #1 contender, and this will be a warm-up for the title match. Baker and Rebel will be in Hayter’s corner next week.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island.