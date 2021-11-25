As we’ve noted, CM Punk and MJF kicked off this week’s AEW Dynamite with a shoot style promo segment.

At one point in the exchange, Punk stressed that AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker had replaced MJF as one of AEW’s Four Pillars.

“You’re too busy talking about the four pillars, you don’t even realize you’ve been replaced by Britt Baker,” Punk said.

Shortly after the promo, Baker took to Twitter to thank Punk:

Thanks @CMPunk. #4pillars Now put me on the shirt. @ShopAEW

#AEWDynamite

MJF first mentioned the Four Pillars during a promo segment back in September, stating how he, Jungle Boy, Darby Allin and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara have been in AEW from the beginning and “will keep pushing this company forward for the next couple of decades.”

Subsequently, AEW Shop released a t-shirt on the Four Pillars.

This isn’t the first instance of Punk praising Baker on live AEW TV. During his AEW debut on Rampage, Punk thanked fans in Chicago for making him feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburg.

You can see Baker’s tweet below.