AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker has shared a picture of her with new AEW signee CM Punk.

Baker thanked fans at the United Center for giving Punk “the Brittsburg welcome,” a reference to Punk’s promo on AEW Rampage.

Punk began his promo by saying, “You guys really know how to make a kid feel like Britt Baker in Pittsburg.”

Just like Punk, Baker basked in hometown cheers during Rampage’s debut episode at Pittsburg last Friday.

Vickie Guerero and former WWE Superstar Cliff Compton, aka Domino of Deuce ‘n Domino, also shared pictures with Punk.

As reported earlier, Punk addressed the media after Rampage to comment on his contract status. He confirmed that his AEW stint “is not a part time thing” and he’s there “to have fun and to help, if anybody wants help.”

Punk will face Darby Allin at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

You can see the pictures below: