During his recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker compared RAW Superstar Omos to WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant.

As seen in the video below, Taker was asked if he had any advice for Omos.

“The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come,” Taker said of Omos. “I mean, and that’s a big statement. But he’s special, Omos is special.”

Taker continued, “And the big thing for him to know and realize is that he is special and different from everybody else. There’s nobody (like him). The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic, and incredibly huge. He is a big, big, strong, man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. Sometimes guys don’t understand what that means. ”

Taker revealed he has already had several conversations with Omos.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do and if things get too heated, call me.”

Omos reacted to Taker’s comments on Thursday:

Man…I’m lost for words… Just grateful… Thank you @undertaker 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

Taker is not the first WWE legend to heap praise on Omos. The likes of JBL and Kevin Nash have both predicted big things down the road for AJ Styles’ personal colossus. Earlier this year, Nash told Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions that he expects Omos to be a future WWE Champion, and that he helped Omos prepare for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37.