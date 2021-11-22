As we’ve noted, RAW Superstar Omos was the last man standing in the 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to commemorate the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Omos won the match by last eliminating Ricochet.

WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his live reaction on Omos’ victory, tweeting the following:

Money.

JBL is not the first WWE Hall of Famer who anticipates big things for Omos. Earlier this year, Kevin Nash told Steve Austin on Broken Skull Sessions that he expects Omos to be a future WWE Champion, and that he helped Omos prepare for his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37.

Omos has yet to be pinned since joining the WWE main roster. Although he has been used primarily as a tag team wrestler, Omos owns singles victories over the likes of Riddle, John Morrison and Erik of The Viking Raiders.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles hyped up his personal colossus in a backstage interview after Survivor Series. You can watch the interview below, along with JBL’s tweet on Omos.