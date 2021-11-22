25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut

Back from the break and we go to the ring with various Superstars waiting – AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak. Out next is Ricochet, followed by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The Profits have some Pizza Hut items and on display at ringside are more items from Pizza Hut. Byron marks out and begs for Pizza Hut. The Profits pass the food onto the announcers. We see AJ and Omos standing tall in the corner. Cole hypes The Rock’s’ 25th Anniversary.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. AJ leaps out to the announce table and stands on top of it to watch. Gulak gets tossed first by Omos. Omos tosses Benjamin and then Humberto it looks like. R-Truth is getting pizza. He bring sit back in the ring and offers it to Omos but he’s not interested. Truth offers it to Otis next and he takes it. Otis takes a bite and Truth is happy. Otis keeps eating but Truth smacks him on the rear. Otis grabs Truth and eliminates him. Otis and Omos face off now. They go at it and collide. Omos clotheslines Otis to eliminate him.

Cesaro tries to eliminate Gable but he hangs on. Azeez works on Ziggler. Cesaro uppercuts Gable to eliminate him. Roode and Angel go at it. Ricochet eliminates T-BAR with a big flying kick. Ricochet kicks at Azeez now. Mansoor eliminated Alexander. Ziggler drops Cesaro with a headscissors takedown. Cesaro rocks Ziggler. Roode works on dumping Sami. Dawkins eliminates Angel. Cesaro works on Ziggler but Roode makes he save. Shanky dumps Ivar after two more SmackDown stars were dumped, possibly Jinder and Erik.

Shanky and Omos face off now. They go at it and Shanky is eliminated. Mansoor fights off Roode and Ziggler, then double dropkicks them, then hits a double clothesline but they hang on. They double team Mansoor now. Roode and Ziggler eliminate Mansoor. Cesaro works on Apollo. Ziggler and Roode attack Omos. Roode gets eliminated. AJ flies in and takes out Ziggler with a Phenomenal Forearm. AJ then eliminates Ziggler.

Sami gets Ricochet and Cesaro together so they can triple team the RAW Superstars as they’re the only SmackDown Superstars left. They say it’s every man for himself but Sami disagrees. Sami disrespects them now. Cesaro uppercuts Sami and Ricochet nails a Ripcord to him. Ford and Dawkins eliminate Zayn. Cesaro and Ricochet try to dump Ford but he hangs on. Omos eliminates Azeez, who is furious. AJ works on Crews and then yells at Azeez as he’s walking away. Azeez grabs AJ to pull him out but Omos pulls AJ’s legs. Cesaro comes from behind and dumps AJ as Azeez and Omos were playing tug-of-war with AJ. Crews attacks Omos but Omos snaps and eliminates Apollo.

Cole says Omos has 8 eliminations now, if you include AJ. Omos stares everyone down now as they circle him. Cesaro begs The Profits to team up. They all attack Omos but he fights them off. Ford and Ricochet double dropkick Omos. Dawkins with a shoulder Cesaro with an uppercut, but Omos is still up. Omos stops them from eliminating him, then he eliminates Cesaro. Omos eliminates Dawkins next. Ford ducks Omos and chops him but Omos eats it and seethes. Omos eliminates Ford, launching him out onto other Superstars. It’s down to Omos and Ricochet now. Ricochet talks some trash and tells Omos to bring it. Ricochet fights with a dropkick and strikes. Ricochet ducks and tries to dump Omos to the floor but he hangs on and comes back in. Omos knocks Ricochet to the floor to get the final elimination.

Winner: Omos

