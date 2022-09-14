Stokely Hathaway's New AEW Faction Gets A Name

In the weeks leading up to AEW's All Out pay-per-view, on-screen managerial figure Stokely Hathaway began recruiting more and more clients. Lee Moriarty, Colten Gunn, Austin Gunn, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey all took Hathaway's business card, and the group finally came together at All Out during the PPV's Casino Ladder Match. They attacked the other competitors in the match, allowing the masked "joker" to make his entrance and win the match with ease.

At the end of the show, it was revealed that the "joker" was none other than the returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Over the last few weeks, speculation has been in the air about the relationship between Hathaway's group and if the group even had a name. Well after this week's "Dynamite," we finally have some of the answers.

On Wednesday night's edition of "Dynamite," MJF came out to the ring to cut a promo after Jon Moxley defeated Sammy Guevara to advance to the final of the Tournament of Champions to crown a new AEW World Champion. MJF cut a promo bashing Moxley and the Albany, New York crowd. After this, he introduced Hathaway and his clients' presence, saying they were his "faction on retainer" and referring to them by their new name, The Firm.

The Firm made its way down to the ring, where Hathaway went through the group's members one by one. He told Morrissey that he loved him. he told the crowd that Moriarty wants to be Ring of Honor Pure Champion. He said The Gunn Club were "worth more than their broke a** daddy," and that Ethan Page was ready to go after the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.