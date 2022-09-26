MJF Teases Cashing In AEW World Title Opportunity

As we roll into a new week, the "AEW Dynamite" card continues to take shape. We now know that a Jericho Appreciation Society Championship Celebration will take place for the new ROH Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, though it is likely to further showcase the dissension between Jericho and Garcia. We also know Jon Moxley will be in an AEW World Championship eliminator match against Juice Robinson, a longtime rival of his that is one of only two men carrying a victory over Mox in 2022. Per the stipulation, if Robinson wins the bout, he will earn a future shot at the AEW World Title.

But depending on how that match plays out, an AEW World Title match may occur much quicker than expected. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, or MJF for short, is currently in possession of the casino ladder match chip, allowing him an AEW World Title shot anytime he likes. Regardless of who comes out as the winner in Wednesday's match that's likely to be rather violent, MJF could swoop at any time, cash in the chip, and steal his way to the AEW World Title and his very first Championship reign in the company. Friedman reminded everyone of his looming threat when he re-tweeted the graphic for Mox vs. Robinson with a picture of him standing in the rafters and holding up the giant chip during Mox vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title last Wednesday.

Friedman will be at the show regardless of his intentions for the AEW World Title, as it was already advertised that he would appear to address his "devil worshippers," much as he did last week. A new addition to the AEW roster, Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, will also appear to address the AEW fanbase.