AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Live Coverage (9/21): AEW World Championship Match, Four Other Titles On The Line

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW's Dynamite: Grand Slam" for September 21, 2022!

Tonight's show will emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium, and will see a stacked card take place with five titles being on the line in what promises to be one of the most important shows of the year for this company.

In the main event of the show a brand new AEW World Champion will be crowned for the first time since CM Punk vacated the title for a second time. The company has been running a tournament of champions as of late, and tonight's final will see Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley compete against each other for the vacant title.

The Ring Of Honor World Championship is also set to be defended on this show as Claudio Castagnoli faces arguably his toughest test yet against Chris Jericho. This is one title that the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has never held, giving him something to fight for in this particular encounter.

A women's match is confirmed for tonight as Toni Storm will be defending her Interim AEW World Women's Championship in a fatal four-way match against Athena, former champion Britt Baker D.M.D. and Serena Deeb, who was able to pin Storm last week in tag team action.

The All-Atlantic Championship is also going to be put on the line, as the inaugural champion PAC aims to continue his run with the title when he collides against his long-term rival Orange Cassidy.

Finally, there will be a rematch from AEW's All Out event as Swerve In Our Glory will once again defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Acclaimed. While the champions retained the titles in that original match, the impressive efforts of the challengers and the reception they received has earned them another shot.