New Matches And Segments Added To 9/28 AEW Dynamite

"AEW Dynamite" is set to return to Philadelphia, PA, and is paying homage to the roots of Ring of Honor.

Considering Philly's rich and storied history with Ring of Honor, it's only fitting to have the ROH World Champion will be on the show at Temple University's Liacouras Center. Chris Jericho stole the title from Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club at "AEW Grand Slam," and will be celebrating his 8th World Title win during a "Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration" on the program, but as seen last Wednesday, JAS compatriot and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia may have a few objections to the way his mentor "earned" his latest victory.

Also set for the show, two of the most talked about people in all of professional wrestling right now. AEW's official account shared that both new signee Saraya and "The Devil Himself" Maxwell Jacob Friedman will have the mic as they hopefully shed some light on their futures. Casino Ladder Match winner MJF is expected to address his "devil worshippers," much like he did last week, while Saraya's appearance is much more secretive. The former WWE NXT Women's Champion recently signed with the company, but there has been a cloud of mystery around her in-ring status.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action against NJPW standout and Bullet Club member Juice Robinson. The former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champions will square off in a World Championship Eliminator Match, so "Rock Hard" could earn a future shot at the top prize in AEW.