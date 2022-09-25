Saraya Wants To Make Sure Everyone Knows How To Pronounce Her Name

Following her debut at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," Saraya, formerly known as WWE's Paige, is slated to become a major player in AEW's women's division if her health allows it. After spending a decade in the WWE known only as Paige, the second-generation wrestler took to Twitter to reassure new and unaware fans of the correct pronunciation of the name she will be using moving forward in AEW.

"It's pronounced Sir-rey-uh" the newly signed AEW star tweeted on Friday night ahead of her upcoming segment scheduled for next week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" on September 28th. Saraya is the former WWE star's shoot name, along with the in-ring first name of her mother, Saraya Knight. Despite using the name during her time on the indies in the UK throughout the 2000s, many fans of Saraya were first exposed to the now two-time WWE Divas Champion during her run as Paige. This left many understandably unaware of the proper pronunciation of her given name until now.

Somehow, some continued to question Saraya, with one reply stating that she was incorrectly pronouncing her name. The AEW star swiftly fired back at the commenter with a tweet of her own, calling out how strange it is to correct the pronunciation of someone's name.

Saraya's in-ring career halted back in 2017 following a severe neck injury, though she remained in the WWE as a non-physical performer up until her departure from the company this past summer. Her recent debut in AEW, where she saved Athena and Toni Storm from a beatdown by Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb, leads many to believe that Saraya will be opposite Baker and co in her first feud as a member of the company.