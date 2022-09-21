Major Update On Paige's Future In Pro Wrestling

The AEW women's division received a huge shot in the arm Wednesday as Saraya, FKA Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at "Dynamite: Grand Slam" in Queens, New York.

Saraya walked out to a thunderous ovation from fans at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, arriving on the scene after Toni Storm successfully retained her AEW Interim Women's World Title against Dr. Britt Baker, Athena and Serena Deeb in a Four-Way Match.

Saraya saved Athena and Storm from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Baker and Deeb, with even Jamie Hayter – who had previously teased leaving Baker's stable – joining the action and pledging her loyalty to DMD.

Just as Baker prepared to apply the Lockjaw on Storm, Saraya's music hit, prompting the heels to retreat from the ring.

Saraya then did her signature "this is my house" scream before inviting Storm and Athena to join her in the ring. The three women embraced for hugs as the crowd cheered them on.

While not confirmed, it appears Saraya has joined AEW as an active in-ring performer. The 30-year-old Briton has not wrestled since a Six-Woman Match at a WWE MSG live event on December 26, 2017. Saraya suffered a severe neck injury during that match, prompting her to retire from in-ring competition. Over the past year or so, Saraya has reiterated on several occasions that she's hoping to follow in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Bryan Danielson, who overcame similar odds to return from career-ending injuries. Furthermore, after her WWE contract expired this June, Saraya implied that she was on the brink of being cleared by her doctors.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Fightful Select report suggested that both AEW and WWE had expressed interest in hiring Saraya.