Behind-The-Scenes News Regarding AEW And WWE's Interest In Paige

Ever since she left WWE, questions have swirling over where Saraya (formerly known as Paige) may be heading next. Now, there might be an indication as to the answer.

Fightful Select is reporting that it was told by inside sources from AEW that the company has "at least been [in] conversations with Saraya this summer." Also, one source said there was potential interest from WWE to bring her back under the new creative regime led by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

Saraya was forced to retire from in-ring competition in April 2018 after suffering a severe neck injury during a live event. She was named the new general manager of "SmackDown" the night after her announcement and remained in that role until the company decided to do away with it. She then managed the Kabuki Warriors in 2019 before she announced that she would not be re-signing with the company after her contract expired in June.

Fightful noted that Saraya "has stated that she's not opposed to wrestling, but it has to be the right situation."

Saraya first signed with WWE in 2011. She started out with the company's FCW brand. She then became part of "NXT", where she became the inaugural "NXT" Women's Champion in June 2013. She made her debut on the main roster in 2014, on the "Raw" after WrestleMania XXX, where she won the Divas Championship from A.J. Lee in her debut match. In 2015, she formed Team P.C.B. with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She went on hiatus for a couple of years after that before making her return on "Raw" in 2017 alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville as Absolution.