Backstage News On Saraya's Health Prior To AEW Signing

Saraya (fka Paige) shocked the wrestling world this week by appearing at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," making her surprise debut for the company by hitting the ring and staring down Britt Baker. However, since that point, there have questions going around regarding Saraya's health, and whether or not she's been medically cleared to compete again following the neck injury which forced her retirement.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that as of very recently, the former WWE Divas Champion had not been cleared to wrestle. She has not competed in the ring since a live event in December of 2017 where she suffered her career-ending injury in a six-woman tag team match, and while she did appear in different roles for WWE after that, the company had a rule that nobody was allowed to touch her.

It was notable that she did not get physical during her AEW debut, but that could be simply because the company is wanting to hold off on that for another big reaction in the future. AEW has added her to the official roster page on its website, and she does have a win/loss record, which could indicate that there are plans for her to step into the ring at some point.

Saraya's WWE contract expired earlier this year in June, and throughout 2022 she has teased the wrestling world with the idea that she could be putting her boots on once more, with Natalya adding fuel to the fire when she replied to one of Saraya's Instagram posts, claiming she couldn't wait to wrestle her again. However, as of right now it is unknown whether this is a possibility, and neither Tony Khan nor Saraya herself has made any comment on the matter thus far.