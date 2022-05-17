It has been four years since Paige was forced to retire from in-ring competition, but the second-generation wrestler is still thinking about a potential return. Paige hinted as much when responding to a fan on Twitter, who pointed out several of Paige’s photos were among the most liked on WWE’s Instagram account, despite her being inactive in the ring for several years.

“Imagine a return though,” Paige tweeted in response.

Paige officially retired from in-ring competition following WrestleMania 34 due to a neck injury which she had first suffered in 2016 and re-aggravated in December of 2017 in a house show match against Sasha Banks. She would serve as Smackdown General Manager throughout 2018, later managed the team of Asuka and Kairi Sane, and appeared on WWE Backstage from 2019 till the program’s cancelation in 2020. She has only made sporadic appearances for WWE since and has gone on to become a major presence on Twitch.

Paige has expressed hope about one day returning to in-ring competition, and at one point was rumored to be making a return (the rumors were never verified). She even teased a return to wrestling back in October of 2021, only a month after declaring she wasn’t done yet with wrestling.

It should be noted that Paige’s contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire next month. It is unknown if she and WWE have agreed to terms on a new deal or if she is set to become a free agent.

