In the month of December, Twitch is spotlighting the Creators for Charity Holiday Drive, where some of Twitch’s most popular streamers will be dedicating their streams to supporting charities. One of those streamers will be retired WWE star Paige. The Norwich, England native and regular Twitch streamer announced her participation on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

“Proud to be apart of this,” Paige tweeted.

Having been involved with Twitch since 2020, Paige streams twice a day on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Paige’s channel was briefly banned for streaming copyright content earlier this year but has remained a fixture since the incident. A leaked report in the fall had Paige making nearly $500K from Twitch, the most any wrestling personality makes streaming on the platform.

A second-generation wrestler, Paige became the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion in early 2013 and months later won the WWE Divas Championship from AJ Lee, becoming the youngest woman to ever hold the Divas or Women’s Champion in WWE history. She would win the title once more in her in-ring career with WWE. Her journey to the promotion was later chronicled in the film Fighting With My Family, starring Florence Pugh. The film made $41.5 million at the box office against a budget of 11 million and received largely positive reviews from critics.

Paige retired from in-ring action in 2018 following an impact injury to her neck. In recent months, she has hinted at a possible in-ring comeback. Her contract with WWE expires in June of 2022.

You can read Paige’s tweet below.