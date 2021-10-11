In recent months, former WWE Divas Champion Paige has dropped several hints which would indicate that she is preparing to make an in-ring comeback.

Last month, Paige tweeted “January” and “I’m not done yet. [flexed biceps]” shortly after discussing the possibility of her pro wrestling return on her Twitch stream. During the same stream, Paige mentioned how she wants her return to be a surprise, which is why she won’t announce the exact timeframe of her comeback.

On Sunday, Page dropped another hint by posting a picture of her wrestling boots with the Divas Title and a poster of the film Fighting With My Family in the background.

Earlier this year, Paige said she was hoping to follow in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Bryan Danielson, who overcame the odds and returned from career-ending injuries.

Paige, 29, was forced to retire after suffering a career-ending neck injury at a Dec. 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract with WWE through 2023, but Paige recently revealed that her deal expires in June 2022. Her latest tweet can be seen below.