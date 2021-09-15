Former WWE Divas Champion Paige continues to fuel rumors & speculation on her possible in-ring future.

Paige took to Twitter today and simply tweeted one word: January.

This post could be totally unrelated to pro wrestling but it comes after Paige teased a return in late August.

“I’m not done yet. [flexed biceps],” she wrote, a message that she also changed her Twitter bio to.

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract to WWE through 2023, but she recently revealed that her deal expires in June 2022.

Furthermore, Paige noted on a late August Twitch stream that she’s working hard to come back, adding that she won’t make it public if a return is happening as she wants it to be a surprise. She also said she won’t be returning imminently, but she feels like she’s mentally ready now.

Stay tuned for more on Paige’s status and future.

January — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) September 15, 2021