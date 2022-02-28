Natalya has taken to Instagram to respond to a post by Paige, sparking rumors that the former Divas Champion could be returning.

Paige shared a video of herself super kicking Nattie in the ring from their time in WWE. She added the following captain, “@natbynature the queen of making me look good in the ring.”

However, it is Natalya’s comment underneath that has got the wrestling world talking. The WWE veteran stated, “Aww you’re one of my all time favorites to wrestle!!! Can’t wait to do it again.” Of course, this has led to speculation over if this means that Paige will be stepping back into the squared circle.

Paige was forced to retire after suffering a career-ending neck injury at a Dec. 2017 WWE live event. However, she has teased making a return several times since that point. While it is believed that her contract expires in June of this year, the former NXT Women’s Champion had previously stated that she’d like to follow in the footsteps of Edge and Bryan Danielson. Both men were able to return from similar neck issues, providing hope to her.

Natalya was a recent guest on the Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday with Jonathan Hood where she spoke about training WWE talent. The former Women’s Champion has been welcoming talent to her own ring for extra training sessions. Liv Morgan has been using this, which Nattie praised.

“A lot of really talented men and women come and train with us, Liv Morgan being one of them. I was so proud to see Liv put her skills to the test,” Natalya said. “A lot of the things that she’s been working on in the dungeon, she did in her match last Monday with Becky Lynch as they main evented Raw, which was really cool.”

