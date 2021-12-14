Liv Morgan is hoping to meet “Angry Liv Girl” and apologize for her loss to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on last week’s RAW.

“Angry Liv Girl” was trending on social media last week after live cameras caught a young fan looking devastated in the aftermath of Morgan’s loss to Lynch.

During her recent appearance on WWE El Brunch, Morgan said she plans to apologize to “Angry Liv Girl” in person.

“I would love to meet her,” Morgan said. “I want to find her and send her a letter or a video. I just want to thank her for supporting and watching and being there.”

Morgan continued, “I just want to apologize if I disappointed her, but I want to let her know that this isn’t over with and I’m going to keep on fighting. I definitely want to find her somehow and say hello. She’s so cute.”

On last night’s RAW, Morgan and Lynch traded shots on the mic after “Big Time Becks” bragged about her successful title defense last week. Morgan referred to Lynch as “a cheater” and pointed out how the champion used a handful of tights to secure the win. The segment ended with Lynch using the steel ring steps to target Morgan’s elbow.

As noted, Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship is now set for the upcoming WWE Day 1 pay-per-view. You can click here for the updated card for the inaugural New Year’s Day event.