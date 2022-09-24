Jon Moxley Set To Face NJPW Star On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Earlier this year, the main event of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Capital Collision pay-per-view in Washington D.C., saw Juice Robinson win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the third time in a four-way match over defending champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay, and Jon Moxley. Robinson and Moxley, the newly crowned AEW World Champion, will now go one-on-one in All Elite Wrestling.

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to social media to announce that Robinson will make his AEW debut on this coming Wednesday's "Dynamite" to wrestle Moxley in a non-title contest. Should Robinson defeat Moxley, he will earn a shot at the championship. Robinson is one of only two men to defeat Moxley this year, with the other being the recently suspended CM Punk.

Robinson isn't the only man looking for an AEW World Championship match. On the Grand Slam edition of AEW "Rampage," "Hangman" Adam Page won the Golden Ticket Battle Royal to earn a shot at the championship on the October 18 episode of "Dynamite." MFJ, by virtue of winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view, can cash in his poker chip for an AEW World Title Match whenever he pleases.