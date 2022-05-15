A new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion was crowned tonight at NJPW’s Capital Collision.

Juice Robinson became the IWGP United States Champion after he pinned Will Ospreay in a four-way match that also included former champion Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jon Moxley.

This is Juice Robinson’s third IWGP US title reign. His first title reign was from July 7, 2018, to September 30, 2018, and his second reign was from January 4, 2019, to June 5, 2019.

Before losing tonight, Hiroshi Tanahashi had been champion since May 1 after he defeated Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestling Dontaku.

Below is highlights of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match:

