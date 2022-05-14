Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live NJPW Capital Collision 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson vs. Will Ospreay in a Four-Way Match for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Eddie Kingston

Bullet Club (Jay White and Hikuleo) vs. Chaos (Kazuchika Okada and Rocky Romero)

Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

Great-O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

United Empire (Aaron Henare, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Jeff Cobb) vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste, and Jonah) and Bad Dude Tito

The DKC, Yuya Uemura, David Finlay, Tanga Loa, and Fred Rosser vs. Team Filthy (Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and Tom Lawlor)

Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

Our coverage starts at 7pm EST

