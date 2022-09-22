Spoiler: AEW World Title Match Set Up For Upcoming Dynamite

AEW taped a two-hour special episode of "Rampage: Grand Slam" immediately after last night's live episode of "Dynamite: Grand Slam" at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During the tapings, a Golden Ticket Battle Royale was held, with the winner receiving a future title shot against new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

** SPOILERS BELOW **

According to F4WOnline, former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page won the battle royal by last eliminating Rush. Besides Page and Rush, the other entrants in the match included Danhausen, Dante Martin, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Matt Hardy, Jay Lethal, Jake Hager, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Penta El Zero Miedo, Ari Daivari, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Dalton Castle and Lee Moriarty.

The report did not specify the order of entrants or eliminations.

Meanwhile, after "Dynamite: Grand Slam" concluded, AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium for making this week's shows the highest-grossing AEW TV event in history, following up on his earlier tweets that the promotion broke the $1 million gate for the dual "Grand Slam" shows.

During his speech, Khan revealed that the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale (later revealed to be Page) will wrestle Moxley for the AEW World Title during the October 18 edition of "Tuesday Night Dynamite" in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. As reported earlier, several episodes of "Dynamite" in October could be preempted due to the MLB Playoffs. If the ALCS 7-game series were to go to a Game 6, the October 26 episode of "Dynamite" will also be preempted.

Interestingly, there are now two looming top contenders for Moxley's AEW World Title, with MJF also waiting in the wings after winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month. According to Dave Meltzer, Moxley vs. MJF is the working plan for the main event of the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19. As such, Moxley could possibly retain against Page on October 18 before shifting his attention to MJF.