New Names Revealed For Golden Ticket Battle Royale On 9/23 AEW Rampage

The Golden Ticket Battle Royale will take place during this Friday's two-hour "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" special episode, with the winner receiving a future shot at new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

While AEW has yet to officially announce all the participants for the battle royal, the likes of Evil Uno, Ten, Rush, John Silver and Alex Reynolds were shown in a graphic for the match during Wednesday's live episode of "Dynamite: Grand Slam." Other names such as former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page, current AEW World Trios Champion Penta El Zero Miedo, Jay Lethal and Lance Archer were previously confirmed for the match.

It's unknown when the winner of the Golden Ticket Battle Royale will receive a title shot against Moxley, but AEW is expected to make an announcement on the same later this week.

The loaded card for the two-hour "Rampage" will feature other matches such as TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Diamante, Sting & Darby Allin vs. The House of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) in a No DQ match, Action Bronson & Hook vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker, Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix, Eddie Kingston vs. Sammy Guevara and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks. Furthermore, A tag team bout pitting TNT Champion Wardlow & ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe against Tony Nese & Josh Woods will also take place this Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. The match was set up when Joe suffered a post-match beatdown at the hands of Nese and Woods last week after he successfully retained his ROH TV Title against Woods.