Eddie Kingston Comments On AEW Grand Slam Match Against Sammy Guevara

It's been a whirlwind past several weeks for Eddie Kingston, who went from being on a collision course with Sammy Guevara at AEW's All Out pay-per-view to being suspended for a backstage altercation with Guevara. Kingston returned in time to battle Tomohiro Ishii at the All Out Zero Hour pre-show, and now he will finally get his match with Guevara when the two go toe to toe on the "Rampage" portion of AEW's Grand Slam special.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kingston revealed that he's good to go for this upcoming bout.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Kingston said. "It will be good for Sammy. He's going to learn a few things."

Grand Slam will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City, not far from where Kingston grew up in Yonkers. Kingston, who along with Jon Moxley was victorious at Grand Slam just a year ago, talked about what it means to him to face Guevara on what he considers to be home turf.

"There's nothing like fighting at home," Kingston said. "I wouldn't say it's going to be magic—but it is going to be me beating him up. I don't doubt he'll fight back. Sammy can go. There's a lot you can say about him; there's a lot I can say about the young man, but he's a former champion—three different times. Sammy can bring it. He has a lot of pride, but pride is the first step to a man's downfall."