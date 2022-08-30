Eddie Kingston Gets A Match On All Out Sunday But It's Not Against Sammy Guevara

Eddie Kingston will wrestle Tomohiro Ishii at the AEW All Out pre-show, Zero Hour, this Sunday at the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The two veteran wrestlers had previously locked horns at NJPW's Capital Collision event on May 14, with Ishii registering the victory in a hard-fought match.

AEW President Tony Khan announced the rematch via Twitter, shortly after confirming the return of Zero Hour — a TV special that aired prior to the All In pay-per-view event. "For the 1st time since 2018 #ZeroHour returns to @NOW_Arena Sunday at #AEWAllOut! Don't miss a loaded + FREE card to open a huge night of wrestling Sunday," Khan wrote on Twitter. He confirmed that Zero Hour will air at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on AEW's YouTube channel prior to the start of All Out.

This will be Kingston's first match since he was reportedly suspended for a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevera. For nearly a month, it was presumed that Kingston vs. Guevara will take place at All Out, with Kingston even issuing a challenge to the JAS member at the August 10 "AEW Rampage" tapings. However, the segment never aired on the episode on August 12, and no reference to the match has been made since, presumably due to Kingston serving his suspension. According to several reports, Kingston has already finished serving his suspension and is on the verge of making his TV comeback.

Meanwhile, Guevara has yet to be booked for a match at All Out or Zero Hour, but that could change during the All Out go-home shows this week. Guevara & Tay Melo successfully defended their AAA Mixed Tag Team titles against Ortiz and Ruby Soho on "AEW Rampage" this past Friday.