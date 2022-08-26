AEW Rampage Live Coverage (08/26) - Three Title Matches, We Hear From Two Different Champions

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on August 26, 2022!

Three championships will be on the line during tonight's show. Claudio Castagnoli will be putting his Ring Of Honor Title on the line against Dustin Rhodes. Castagnoli issued an open challenge last week, to which Rhodes answered the call. The two men shook hands as a sign of respect to one another, with both promising to bring their A-Games. Castagnoli won the championship during Death Before Dishonor in late July after defeating Jonathan Gresham. Will his title reign come to an end?

TNT Champion Wardlow will be defending against the leader of the Wingmen, Ryan Nemeth. Wardlow won the title from Scorpio Sky during a Street Fight on the July 6 edition of "Dynamite". Prior to that, he was a member of The Pinnacle with MJF, FTR and Shawn Spears. He broke away from the group after he was tired of the manner in which MJF treated him before signing a contract with AEW to become an official member of their roster.

The current AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo, will be defending their belts against the newly formed team of Ortiz and Ruby Soho. Ortiz and Soho, along with their allies the Blackpool Combat Club and Eddie Kingston, have had their issues with Guevara, Melo, and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society over the last few months.

The AEW World Trios Championship Tournament will continue tonight as a quarter-finals match between Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of the House of Black will take on Dark Order members John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and a member that has yet to be announced. The winner will go on to face Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends in the semi-finals.

We will hear from two different champions as the FTW Champion Hook and the TBS Champion Jade Cargill are both set to speak on the show. Hook won the FTW Title from Ricky Starks a few weeks ago after answering his open challenge while Cargill has been the only TBS Champion after winning the tournament for the title.