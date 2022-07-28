A new FTW champion has been crowned at the AEW “Dynamite” special Fight For The Fallen!

Ricky Starks faced off against Danhausen at the event, with Starks squashing him with a boot, a pump kick, a northern lights suplex, and a spear. After the match, Starks said he still had a little left in the tank and issued another open challenge to anyone that was in the back. He stated that he wants a more difficult challenger this time around.

That’s when Hook appeared and accepted an FTW Title match against Starks as his real-life father, Taz, said, “I’m getting goosebumps!” Hook unloaded a series of right hands on Starks before a head butt, followed by a suplex. Starks delivered a spear and looked for a powerbomb on Hook. The match came to a close when the young star countered with the Red Rum submission to pick up the win and become the new FTW champion. Starks then cut a promo before fellow Team Taz member Powerhouse Hobbs turned heel on him.

Starks won the title at Fight For The Fallen last year from Brian Cage with help from Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook. Hobbs clocked Cage with the belt during that match, allowing Starks to hit the spear for the win. He has since had successful title defenses, including last week at Fyter Fest Night Two against Kole Carter. He had held the belt for almost 380 days and is recognized as the longest reigning FTW Champion.

Full results from tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” can be seen at this link.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]