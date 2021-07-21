Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night Two), beginning at 8 pm ET from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

* Darby Allin vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows

* The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy

* Five Labours of Jericho, Chapter 1: Chris Jericho vs. Shawn Spears (Only Spears can use a steel chair)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Lance Archer (Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP US Championship)