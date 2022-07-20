Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

* Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match: Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

* Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta vs. Best Friends

* Christian Cage & Luchasaurus vs. Varsity Blonds

* TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan & Leila Grey vs. Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Athena

