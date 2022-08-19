AEW Rampage Live Coverage (08/19) - FTW Title Match, AEW Tag Team Title Match, AEW Trios Tournament Quarter Finals Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s official live coverage of "AEW Rampage" on August 19, 2022!

FTW Champion Hook will be putting his title on the line against "The Reality" Zack Clayton. While Hook was 'speaking' with Tony Schiavone on last week's show, Clayton interrupted the interview and introduced himself to AEW audiences before challenging Hook to a match. Clayton brings seven years of experience on the indies to the table, and has appeared on AEW a handful of times over the last two years. Will this be enough for him to defeat the Cold Hearted Handsome Devil and end his 11 match streak?

AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland will also be defending their titles against former AFO members Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy of Private Party. This will be Swerve In Our Glory's first title defence and the first time the two teams will come face to face in what is set to be the opening bout of the show. Will the underdogs Private Party be able to pick up the win and show the world what they are made of?

Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor of Best Friends will take on Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux and Slim-J of the Trustbusters in a Quarter Finals Match in the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. Daivari has tried to get Cassidy to join his group over the last few weeks with the promise of money from his trust fund, but has been unsuccessful thus far in his attempts to do so.

The Fallen Goddess Athena will go one-on-one with Superbad Penelope Ford. Ford made her return to action earlier this week on "AEW Dark: Elevation" after being sidelined with an undisclosed injury for the past seven months and is hungrier than ever. Meanwhile, fan favorite Athena looks to pick up a win to bring her closer to earning a shot at the TBS Title after being entangled in a bitter feud with Jade Cargill and The Baddies over the last several weeks.

Ring Of Honor Champion Claudio Castagnoli will be addressing fans on the show. Castagnoli dethroned Jonathan Gresham during Death Before Dishonor back in late July to win the title and join the long list of big stars to hold the belt. His first title defence took place two weeks ago at Battle of the Belts, where he managed to slip away with the belt after a hard fought bout with rising Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita.