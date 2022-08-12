AEW Rampage Results (08/12) - Several Top Stars Speak, AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles Match
This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "Rampage" for August 12, 2022!
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Melo are both currently members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and were married this past weekend. The two won the titles back at the end of April during TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match. Meanwhile, Martin and Blue have been in a relationship since January and have previously appeared on AEW programming together.
We will be hearing from four of AEW's top talent, as current FTW Champion Hook, current AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, and the returning Bryan Danielson are all set to speak on the show.
Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club will be taking on the newly formed team of BeardHausen (AKA Danhausen and Erick Redbeard). The match was made official on this past episode of "Dynamite" after Billy Gunn was furious at his sons for losing their dumpster match against the Acclaimed a week ago and found them, opponents, to prove themselves. Erick Redbeard hasn't appeared on the show since Revolution, where he teamed up with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in a losing effort to the House of Black.
Two members of the Trustbusters will be in action this evening. Leader Ari Daivari will be taking on Best Friend's member, Orange Cassidy. Daivari offered Cassidy a spot on this past week's "Dynamite", but Cassidy declined to join. The powerhouse of the group, Parker Boudreaux will be facing a returning Sonny Kiss. Boudreaux has been on a tear as of late, destroying anyone that stands in his path. Kiss hasn't appeared on "Dynamite" since October of 2020.
We hear from Bryan Danielson
We are live for Quake At The Lake Night 2! Bryan Danielson's music hits and he heads to the ring. Danielson says he's been wrestling almost 23 years and doesn't know if he'll ever be 100%, but he knows he needs to feel 100% alive. He says he's never more alive then when he is in the ring and he will never stop wrestling for as long as he can. He says someone will have to end his career, but it will not end on Wednesday.
Daniel Garcia comes to the ring and says it's no secret Danielson is his hero, but his hero is giving excuses. Garcia says Danielson can't keep putting him through this and says he will hurt him so bad he ends his career. He says that Danielson will have to call him the greatest technical sports entertainer on the planet.
Danielson says he's been all about violence since he got here and says he hates this sports entertainer club. He says that Garcia was one of the names he mentioned when BCC first started because of his technique in the ring. He then asks Garcia if he wants to be the best technical sports entertainer on the planet or the best technical wrestler in the world. He says he'll leave it up to him and leaves the ring.
We then head to a video of CM Punk's return on "Dynamite" before we head back to ringside where Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara head to the ring. Skye Blue and Dante Martin follow.
Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo (c.) vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions
Guevara pushes Martin before Martin charges at him. The two men start gonig at it as Melo and Blue begin brawling. Martin delivers chops and forearms to Guevara. Melo tags in as Blue tags in. Blue hits Melo with a cross body before Melo fires back with a hip block. Melo slaps Blue before Blue returns the favor. Melo locks in an inverted neck crank, but Blue counters it into a pin. Melo escapes before Blue hits two step up knee strikes. Blue hits an insiguri before Guevara tries to trip her. Melo delivers a pump kick before choking Blue on the bottom rope.
Blue tags in Martin and he takes Guevara down with a shoulder tackle and a back elbow. He follows it up with a drop kick and a taupe suicida. Melo grabs MArtin's leg as he gets in the ring and uses Melo's back to hit a Canadian Destroyer. He goes for a pin, but Guevara kicks out. Guevara hits a jumping knee strike before Blue tags in as Melo hits a DDT on Martin. Blue hits a hurricanrana on Guevara before Melo hits the Tay-KO for the win.
Winners: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo
We then head to a video of the Lucha Brothers calling out Andrade El Idolo and Rush before announcing that PAC will return to reform Death Triangle so they can chase the AEW Trios Titles.
Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss
Back from the break, Parker Boudreaux comes to the ring, alongside Slim J. Sonny Kiss already waits in the ring
The bell rings and Boudreaux hits a splash on Kiss. He hits several uppercuts on them before Kiss comes back with a clap and an uppercut of their own. Boudreaux delivers a chokeslam to Kiss before sending them to the mat with his finisher for the win.
Winner: Parker Boudreaux
We head to the AFO as Andrade El Idolo introduces Rush to everyone. He says that they will win the Trios Titles as Isiah Kassidy says it's time to whip them up.
Back at ringside, The Gunn Club heads to the ring, with BeardHausen following.
The Gunn Club vs. BeardHausen
The bell rings as Redbeard and Colten begin the action. Austin tags in as the crowd cheers "Ass Boys". Redbeard knocks Austin to the mat as Danhausen tags himself in. Danhausen curses Austin before Colten tags back in. He delivers a kick to Danhausen's midsection.
Back from the break, Austin is beating down Danhausen. Danhausen makes the hot tag to Redbeard as he delivers a drop kick to Colten. Redbeard sends Austin into Colten before delivering a cross body. He delivers a cannonball followed by a kick. He goes for a pin, but Colten kicks out. Redbeard delivers a suplex to the Gunn's before tagging Danhausen back in. The two look to double team, but as Redbeard goes off the ropes, Billy low bridges the top to send Redbeard out of the ring. Colten manages to pull out the Famouser for the win.
Winners: The Gunn Club
After the match, Billy grabs the mic and asks them if that's what they're giving him. He says that he misses the Acclaimed before announcing that they have another match on "Dynamite" next week. As Austin and Colten go to leave ringside, Stokley Hathaway offers them his business card. They brush him off and leave.
We hear from Swerve In Our Glory
We head backstage to Swerve In Our Glory and Lexy Nair. Nair asks them how they feel about Private Party being asked to challenge them and says that Lee was able to take them down alone. He asks what makes him think they can take two of them as Swerve says they aren't even ranked. He says that since no ranked team will take them on, they can have their shot.
We hear from Hook
Back at ringside, Hook comes down. He says that the FTW Championship is always an open challenge as mysterious music hits. Reality star Zack Clayton comes to the ring and he says that he will take the title off him and bring it back to New Jersey where he belongs. He says he would fight Hook, but his boots aren't ready. He challenges him to a match next week on "Rampage" and Hook agrees.
Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari
Back from the break, Ari Daivari and the Trustbusters come to the ring, followed by Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.
The bell rings and Daivari offers Cassidy a spot in the Trustbusters again. Cassidy lays down, but he rolls into another spot. He continues to do this and teases Daivari. Best Friends then hug Cassidy on the outside. They get back in the ring before Daivari slams Cassidy to the mat. Cassidy breaks free and hits a drop kick. He kips up and Daivari delivers a shoulder to Cassidy's midsection. He delivers a neck breaker off the ropes and hugs the Trustbusters.
Back from the break, Daivari has Cassidy locked in a rear choke hold. Cassidy manages to make it to the ropes, but Daivari locks it in again and drags him back to the middle. Cassdidy puts his hands in his pocket and sends Daivari into the corner. The two men hit one another with a drop kick before Cassidy sends Daivari into the corner. Daivari fires back with a chop and fires down right hands on his back. Cassidy delivers a diving crossbody, but Daivari hits a kick to his back, followed by a neck breaker. Cassidy hits a vertical suplex followed by a super kick. He looks for the Orange Punch, but Daivari counters with a spine buster. He goes for a pin, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassdiy delivers an arm drag, followed by a DDT. He followed it up with a diving DDT, then goes for a pin but Daivari kicks out. Cassidy heads to the top, but Daivari pulls him down. He goes for a pin, but Cassidy kicks out. Cassidy hits the Orange Punch for the win.
Winner: Orange Cassidy