AEW Rampage Results (08/12) - Several Top Stars Speak, AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles Match

This is Wrestling INC.'s results of "Rampage" for August 12, 2022!

Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will be defending their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles against Dante Martin and Skye Blue. Guevara and Melo are both currently members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and were married this past weekend. The two won the titles back at the end of April during TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in a four-way tag team match. Meanwhile, Martin and Blue have been in a relationship since January and have previously appeared on AEW programming together.

We will be hearing from four of AEW's top talent, as current FTW Champion Hook, current AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, and the returning Bryan Danielson are all set to speak on the show.

Austin and Colten Gunn of the Gunn Club will be taking on the newly formed team of BeardHausen (AKA Danhausen and Erick Redbeard). The match was made official on this past episode of "Dynamite" after Billy Gunn was furious at his sons for losing their dumpster match against the Acclaimed a week ago and found them, opponents, to prove themselves. Erick Redbeard hasn't appeared on the show since Revolution, where he teamed up with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in a losing effort to the House of Black.

Two members of the Trustbusters will be in action this evening. Leader Ari Daivari will be taking on Best Friend's member, Orange Cassidy. Daivari offered Cassidy a spot on this past week's "Dynamite", but Cassidy declined to join. The powerhouse of the group, Parker Boudreaux will be facing a returning Sonny Kiss. Boudreaux has been on a tear as of late, destroying anyone that stands in his path. Kiss hasn't appeared on "Dynamite" since October of 2020.