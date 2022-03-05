Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) has returned to AEW and will be in action at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage saw PAC, Penta Oscuro and Alex Abrahantes come to the ring. Despite not having Rey Fenix due to an injury, the Death Triangle group said they now have a third man and they want The House of Black at AEW Revolution. That brought out Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King, who thought the third man was Abrahantes. As the brawl broke out, Abrahantes introduced the real third man – Redbeard.

Redbeard hit the ring and fought off security guards but The House of Black ended up escaping. It was then announced that the AEW Revolution Buy-In pre-show will feature The House of Black (King, Black, Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta) and Redbeard. You can see footage of the return below.

There’s no word on if Redbeard has signed with AEW, or if this is a quick appearance to fill in for Fenix, who suffered an injury during the January 5 Dynamite show, and is expected to be out for a few more weeks. Redbeard first appeared for AEW during the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show on December 30, 2020, but he has not been back until now.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. The show will begin at 7pm ET with The Buy-In pre-show, and then the main card will start at 8pm ET. Below is the updated card, along with video of Redbeard’s return on Rampage:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. reDRagon vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBD

Winner will challenge for the AEW TNT Title at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on March 16.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match

Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook vs. QT Marshall

The Buy-In Pre-show

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch

The Buy-In Pre-show

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro) and Erick Redbeard

