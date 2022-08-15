AEW Dark: Elevation Results (08/15) - ThunderStorm And Shida Vs. Sakura, Rose And Shafir, Dark Order In Action

This is Wrestling INC.'s official results for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on August 15, 2022!

In trios action, Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm will be facing Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Emi Sakura. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm formed ThunderStorm recently on "Dynamite" following their match at Forbidden Door in June while Sakura, Rose, and Shafir have been allies on "Dark: Elevation" and "Dark" over the past few weeks. Konosuke Takeshita will also be facing The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi in singles action.

In tag team action, Dark Order members John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston Vance, and Evil Uno will be facing T.U.G. Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson, and Adam Grace. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (along with Mark Sterling) will take on Travis Titan and Arik Cannon. Woods and Nese formed an alliance a couple of weeks ago on "Dynamite" after the pair decided they were going to chase the AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will also be taking on Justin Fowler and JT Energy. AFO members Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy will be facing JAH-C and JDX.

In the women's division, House of Black member Julia Hart will be taking on Free Range Kara. Hart has been on a winning streak over the course of the past few weeks after having black mist spit into her face. Penelope Ford will be making her long-awaited return to take on "AEW: Dark Elevation" staple Heather Reckless. Ford hasn't been seen on AEW programming since she has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the last six months. Serena Deeb will also be facing Sierra following her match against Mercedes Martinez at the July 23 Ring of Honor pay-per-view "Death Before Dishonor" for the ROH Women's World Championship.