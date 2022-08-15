AEW Dark: Elevation Results (08/15) - ThunderStorm And Shida Vs. Sakura, Rose And Shafir, Dark Order In Action
This is Wrestling INC.'s official results for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on August 15, 2022!
In trios action, Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm will be facing Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Emi Sakura. Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm formed ThunderStorm recently on "Dynamite" following their match at Forbidden Door in June while Sakura, Rose, and Shafir have been allies on "Dark: Elevation" and "Dark" over the past few weeks. Konosuke Takeshita will also be facing The Wingmen's Cezar Bononi in singles action.
In tag team action, Dark Order members John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Preston Vance, and Evil Uno will be facing T.U.G. Cooper, Drew System, Rylie Jackson, and Adam Grace. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (along with Mark Sterling) will take on Travis Titan and Arik Cannon. Woods and Nese formed an alliance a couple of weeks ago on "Dynamite" after the pair decided they were going to chase the AEW World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster will also be taking on Justin Fowler and JT Energy. AFO members Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy will be facing JAH-C and JDX.
In the women's division, House of Black member Julia Hart will be taking on Free Range Kara. Hart has been on a winning streak over the course of the past few weeks after having black mist spit into her face. Penelope Ford will be making her long-awaited return to take on "AEW: Dark Elevation" staple Heather Reckless. Ford hasn't been seen on AEW programming since she has been dealing with an undisclosed injury for the last six months. Serena Deeb will also be facing Sierra following her match against Mercedes Martinez at the July 23 Ring of Honor pay-per-view "Death Before Dishonor" for the ROH Women's World Championship.
Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Arik Cannon and Travis Titan
Titan and Woods begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up before Woods delivers a knee to Titan. Woods tags in Nese and he delivers a suplex to Titan. Cannon tags in and delivers a right hand. He delivers a commiguri, followed by a clothesline. He hits a couple of kicks, followed by a corkscrew and a neck breaker. Nese hits a drop kick before tagging in Woods. Woods delivers a jumping knee to Cannon followed by a double-team maneuver for the win.
Winners: Tony Nese and Josh Woods
Dark Order then comes to the ring, with T.U.G. Cooper, Adam Grace, Drew System, and Rylie Jackson already waiting inside.
Dark Order vs. T.U.G. Cooper, Adam Grace, Drew System, and Rylie Jackson
Silver and Grace begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Silver delivers a shoulder tackle, followed by a drop kick. System tags in and Silver delivers a drop kick to him. Reynolds tags in and delivers an uppercut. He tags Uno in and he delivers a stomp o his hands. 10 tags in and delivers a spine buster to Jackson. He delivers a discus lariat before tagging Silver back in. System also tags in and Reynolds, 10 and Silver hit the Pendulum to System for the win.
Winners: Dark Order
Serena Deeb comes to the ring, with Sienna already waiting inside.
Serena Deeb vs. Sierra
The bell rings and the two lock up. Deeb trips Sienna and steps on her back. Deeb wrenches Sienna's arm before locking in the Front Chancery. Deeb hits a couple of chops, followed by an upper cut and a hammer throw. Sierra hits a kick, but Deeb fires back with a neck breaker. Deeb hits an elbow, but Sierra fires back with a thrust kick. Deeb sends her face first into the top turnbuckle before hitting the Deeb-tox and locking in the Serenity Lock for the win.
Winner: Serena Deeb
Cezar Bononi comes to the ring, followed by Konosuke Takeshita.
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Cezar Bononi
The bell rings and the two lock up. Takeshita hits an arm drag before Bononi delivers a massive stomp. Takeshita delivers a vertical suplex, followed by several forearms and the Takeshita Line. He hits Bononi with another forearm, but Bononi fires back with a back elbow. Bononi delivers a reverse back breaker DDT, followed by a Tiger Driver. He goes for a pon, but Takeshita kicks out. Takeshita hits the Jumping Knee Strike for the win.
Winner: Konosuke Takeshita
Julia Hart comes to the ring, with Free Range Kara already waiting inside.
Julia Hart vs. Free Range Kara.
The bell rings and Hart stares down Kara. Hart delivers a massive shot, followed by a kick to her face. Kara slides out of the ring and Hart follows. Hart delivers a clothesline, then tosses her back in the ring. She sends Kara into the corner before Kara reverses it and hits her with some right hands. She delivers a clothesline before locking in her finishing submission for the win.
Winner: Julia Hart
Private Party comes to the ring, with JAH-C and JDX already waiting inside.
Private Party vs. JAH-C and JDX
Quen and JDX begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. He kicks him and tags in Kassidy. Kassidy delivers a leg lariat, followed by an insiguri. Quen tags back in and delivers a 450 splash off the top rope. He hits an insiguri before tagging Kassidy back in. The two deliver the Gin and Juice for the win.
Winners: Private Party
Penelope Ford comes to the ring, with Heather Reckless already waiting inside.
Penelope Ford vs. Heather Reckless
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Ford sends Reckless into the corner and delivers a clothesline. She delivers a stomp before taunting Reckless. Reckless delivers a chop as Ford gets out of the rign. Ford delivers an elbow, then sends Reckless into the barricade. She tosses Reckless back in the ring, then delivers a springboard back elbow. She delivers the Gut Buster before locking in the Indian Death Lock for the win.
Winner: Penelope Ford
The Acclaimed come to the ring, with Justin Folwer and JT Energy already waiting inside.
The Acclaimed vs. Justin Fowler and JT Energy
Fowler and Caster begin the action. The bell rings and Caster sends him to the mat. Bowens tags in and sends Fowler to the mat. He delivers a chop before Fowler delivers a hip attack. Caster tags in and delivers a drop kick. He delivers a power slam. The two scissor one another before Caster hits the Mic Drop for the win.
Winners: The Acclaimed
Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir come to the ring, followed by Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm.
Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir vs. Hikaru Shida and ThunderStorm
Shida and Sakura begin the action. The bell rings and Sakura delivers a forearm to Shida. All the women enter the ring before Rose and Shafir toss ThunderStorm out of the ring. Shida delivers a backbreaker to Sakura before Sakura returns the favor. Rose tags in and sends Shida to the mat. She looks for the senton, but Shida moves out of the way and delivers a meteora. Storm tags in and delivers a diving cross body, followed by a neck breaker. Rose fires back with a super kick before tagging in Shafir. Shafir rolls up Storm, but Storm fires back with a shotgun drop kick. She follows it up with the Hip Attack and a DDT for the win.
Winners: ThunderStorm and Hikaru Shida