It has been a rough time for AEW in regards to injuries, with Tony Khan recently revealing that Penelope Ford was the latest AEW star to deal with an injury, before Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks had a scare Wednesday night when he suffered a stinger. Now Khan has revealed that another AEW star is currently ailing.

The revelation came when Khan was interacting with a fan on social media Friday afternoon after the fan asked Khan why Andrade El Idolo wasn’t wrestling more.

“He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on AEW Rampage on TNT tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs Rey Fenix 3 weeks ago,” Khan tweeted. “He got Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of Andrade and Rush too.”

He’ll be ringside for Private Party vs Lucha Bros on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama tonight, he’s been hurt since the classic vs @ReyFenixMx 3 weeks ago.

He got @IsiahKassidy & @Marq_Quen to help him tonight, & Lucha Bros both still want a piece of @AndradeElIdolo & @rushtoroblanco too https://t.co/YtIa1uqwXH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 15, 2022

Khan provided no further details regarding the injury Andrade is dealing with. It has been three weeks since Andrade wrestled Fenix on “AEW Rampage” in a match that was largely seen as giving the two a PPV quality bout after politics involving lucha libre promotions AAA and CMLL prevented the two from appearing at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door that weekend. Andrade was originally scheduled to face Will Ospreay on the show; instead, he defeated Fenix on “Rampage” with help from Rush, his longtime friend, and former CMLL partner, officially forming Los Faccion Ingobernables in AEW.

While Andrade hasn’t wrestled for AEW since that “Rampage” episode, he has still been a featured presence on AEW programming since then, accompanying Rush to the ring for the first-ever Royal Rampage match and cornering him again when Rush wrestled Penta Oscuro on last week’s episode of “Dynamite.” Andrade was instrumental in Rush picking up the victory, distracting the referee while Rush low-blowed and unmasked Penta in the ring, allowing him to score the pin.

