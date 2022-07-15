Matt Jackson suffered a stinger early on in the main event of “AEW Dynamite,” according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The injury reportedly took place around four minutes into the match. Thankfully, he was said to be okay and was feeling much better the next day, which is a positive sign.

A stinger is when a wrestler suffers an injury to the nerves, typically in the arms, shoulders, or neck, and for Jackson, it looks to have been the latter. The injury apparently took place when Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee gave Jackson a double verticle suplex following his attempted Northern Lights suplex on both of them.

Matt Jackson was able to continue the match, and finish it out, although he did work carefully for the remainder of the encounter, and he was holding his neck towards the end. Matt has suffered neck problems for several years due to the style that he works, and suffered a neck injury several months ago following a Canadian Destroyer from Penta Oscuro.

This past “AEW Dynamite” was not a good night for The Young Bucks as they were defeated by Swerve In Our Glory and lost the AEW Tag Tag Team Championships in a match that also featured Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Their latest run was the shortest in the history of the company.

According to this latest report the idea of the triple threat AEW tag title match, in general, was to elevate the two other tag teams involved to the same level as The Young Bucks, Lucha Brothers, and FTR, as they are now being considered the top five tag teams in the company, particularly because several top teams are no longer working together anymore.

Santana and Ortiz are on a break due to Santana being legitimately injured, The Hardys aren’t in action due to Jeff’s suspension following his DUI, and Jurassic Express just split up due to storyline reasons leading to a heel turn for Christian Cage and Luchasaurus.

