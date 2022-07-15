During Blood and Guts on the June 29th edition of “AEW Dynamite,” Santana seriously injured his knee and looks to be out for an extended amount of time. While on the “True Gordie Podcast,” former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho gave an update on how long Santana is expected to be out of action in AEW.

“He f*cked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

Santana teamed with tag team partner Ortiz, along with Eddie Kingston and Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS), which consisted of Jericho himself, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Santana entered the match and had a fiery start before injuring himself attempting a uranage. Santana remained a non-factor for the rest of the match, eventually being removed from the cage prematurely and helped to the back.

Despite the disadvantage, Santana’s team emerged victorious after Castagnoli, in his “Dynamite” debut, tapped out Menard with the Sharpshooter on the top of the cage. This marked Santana’s first win in the structure after losing the previous year to the Pinnacle as a part of the Inner Circle, that time teaming with Hager, Jericho, and Guevara.

Santana debuted alongside Ortiz in AEW at All Out 2019, attacking the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers following an intense ladder match which saw the Lucha Brothers walk away with the win and the AAA Tag Team Championships. Santana and Ortiz have not had any championship success since coming to AEW, but the duo had previously held the Impact Tag Team Championships on four different occasions. Their partnership, however, is reportedly on its last legs, and there’s speculation that Santana himself may be out of the company before long.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the "True Gordie" Podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

